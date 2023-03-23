ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo to the Adirondack Thunder’s “Stick it to Cancer” Weekend, there are quite a few things happening on March 24, 25, and 26.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, March 24
- Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo, Hudson Valley Community College, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Haley Reinhart, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Adirondack Thunder “Stick it to Cancer” Weekend, Cool Insuring Arena, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Adirondack Thunder website.
- Watervliet Fire & Ice Winter Festival, Hudson Shores Park, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Easter Bunny returns to Aviation Mall, Aviation Mall in Queensbury, 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 25
- Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo, Hudson Valley Community College, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Albany Firewolves, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Adam Mamawala, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Hootenanny At The Hall, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Adirondack Thunder “Stick it to Cancer” Weekend, Cool Insuring Arena, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Adirondack Thunder website.
- Cohoes Mac-n-Cheese Bowl, Remsen Street, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Regional Food Bank website.
- Sophie B. Hawkins, Colony in Woodstock, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- International Flavor Fest, Wilton Mall, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Easter Bunny Hop Trains, 5 Hoosac Street in Adams, noon, 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
- International Waffle Day, Adirondacks Welcome Center in Queensbury, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
- Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo, Hudson Valley Community College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Listen Up Awards 2023, Cohoes Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Ice Breaker Challenge 5K, Albany Corning Preserve, 10 a.m.
- Easter Bunny Hop Trains, 5 Hoosac Street in Adams, noon, 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.