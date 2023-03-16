ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From St. Patrick’s Day to Maple Weekend to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, there are quite a few things happening on March 17, 18, and 19.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, March 17
- St. Patrick’s Day. Many restaurants are having Irish specials.
- St. Patrick’s Day events around the North Country.
- Stewart’s Shops offering 99-cent ice cream cones for St. Patrick’s Day.
- 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball, MVP Arena in Albany, various times. You can buy tickets and check out the schedule on the MVP Arena website.
Saturday, March 18
- The 27th annual Maple Weekend, various location around the Capital Region.
- St. Paddy’s Day Pub Fest, downtown Amsterdam, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Voices of the Americas by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Dublin Irish Dance, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival, The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Meet Joel Murray, who voiced Chester Cheetah, Heroes Hideout in Colonie Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Meet Kane Hodder, the man behind Jason Voorhees, Heroes Hideout in Colonie Center, 11 a.m.
- Adirondack Sports Summer Expo, Saratoga City Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Martha’s Dandee Creme opening day, 1133 Route 9 in Queensbury, 11 a.m.
- Guptill’s Ice Cream opening day, 1085 New Loudon Road in Cohoes, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 19
- The 27th annual Maple Weekend, various location around the Capital Region.
- 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball, MVP Arena in Albany, time TBD. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.
- Word Plays: Whistling in the Dark, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Adirondack Sports Summer Expo, Saratoga City Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.