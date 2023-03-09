ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Monster Jam to St. Patrick’s Day parades, there are quite a few things happening on March 10, 11, and 12.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
March 10
- Dark Star Orchestra, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Jazz Reach Presents: She Said/She Says & Metta Quintet, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Enter the Haggis, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- The International Martial Arts Expo, Lake George Holiday Inn Resort, 5 p.m.
March 11
- Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Central Avenue in Albany, 2 p.m.
- Dark Star Orchestra, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Monster Jam, MVP Arena in Albany, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.
- “Harriet Tells It Like It Is,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Concert 3 – The Age of Nationalism (1918-1959), Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Irish Hooley with the Screaming Orphans, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- David Cross, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Thurman Maple Days, various locations around Thurman and Athol, 10 a.m.
- The International Martial Arts Expo, Lake George Holiday Inn Resort, 9 a.m.
- Chestertown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Main Street in Chestertown, 2 p.m.
- Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Fest, Wood Park in Hoosick Falls, 1 p.m.
March 12
- Monster Jam, MVP Arena in Albany, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.
- Thurman Maple Days, various locations around Thurman and Athol, 10 a.m.