ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From monster trucks to Dock Dogs to the Capital District Renaissance Festival, there are quite a few things happening on June 9, 10, and 11.
With the Canadian wildfires causing poor air quality around New York, some events have been canceled or moved indoors. Make sure to check for updates before going to an outdoor event this weekend.
Friday, June 9
- Coeymans 350th Anniversary Celebration, Joralemon Park, 5 p.m.
- Collar City Pop, Riverfront Park, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Watervliet City-Wide Garage Sale, around Watervliet, Menands, Maplewood and Green Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the participant map on the Watervliet website.
- Versus Monster Trucks, Saratoga County Fairground in Ballston Spa, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga County Fair website.
- Dock Dogs, Benson’s Pet Center in Clifton Park, 4 p.m.
- Toosii & Friends, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Hoodoo Love, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
Saturday, June 10
- Capital District Renaissance Festival, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Renaissance Festival website or at the gate.
- “Wonder Women” music festival, The Glove Theatre in Gloversville, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Glove Theatre website.
- Coeymans 350th Anniversary Celebration, Coeymans Landing, 1 p.m.
- Delaware Avenue – A Path Through History, Van Schaick Mansion in Cohoes, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Watervliet City-Wide Garage Sale, around Watervliet, Menands, Maplewood and Green Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the participant map on the Watervliet website.
- Versus Monster Trucks, Saratoga County Fairground in Ballston Spa, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga County Fair website.
- SlaterDay, Slate Valley Museum in Granville, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dock Dogs, Benson’s Pet Center in Clifton Park, 9 a.m.
- Cars & Crypts Vintage Car Show, Albany Rural Cemetery, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hoodoo Love, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Jimmy Dore, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
Sunday, June 11
- Capital District Renaissance Festival, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Renaissance Festival website or at the gate.
- Colonie Police Family 5K and Kids Fun Run, The Crossings of Colonie, 9:30 a.m. You can register on the Zippy Reg website.
- 518 Futures Game Classic, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the ValleyCats website.
- Ballston Spa Birdhouse Festival and Block Party, Front and Low Streets, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Watervliet City-Wide Garage Sale, around Watervliet, Menands, Maplewood and Green Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the participant map on the Watervliet website.
- Woofstock Music Festival and Walk-a-Thon, Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater in Schenectady, 10:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dock Dogs, Benson’s Pet Center in Clifton Park, 9 a.m.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Carmen Lagala, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: From Classic to Modern, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Hoodoo Love, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.