ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From fireworks to concerts at SPAC to the 2023 Scrabble World Cup, there are quite a few things happening on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, June 30
- 4th of July fireworks, events in the Capital Region
- Flow & Fizz, Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland, 9 a.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- In Our Own Voices Renaissance House Ball, Albany Capital Center, 6:30 p.m. Free.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Universal Preservation Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Opening night of Painted Pony Rodeo, Lake Luzerne, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Painted Pony Rodeo website.
- Jumpin’ Jack’s fireworks show, Jumpin’ Jack’s in Scotia, 7 p.m.
- Food Truck Friday, Mill Pond in Brant Lake, 5 p.m.
- 2023 Scrabble Word Cup, Albany Marriott, starting at 11 a.m.
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
- Filipino Day, Washington Park in Albany, 9 a.m.
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- “Shrek” film screening, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The screening is free but you need to get tickets on the Proctors website.
- Stories with SouthPaw, Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 10 a.m.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: The Selfish Giant, Universal Preservation Hall, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: Don Pasquale, Universal Preservation Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- 2023 Scrabble Word Cup, Albany Marriott, starting at 9 a.m.
- Music on the Mountain, West Mountain in Queensbury, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the West Mountain website.
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Adirondack Bluegrass Festival, the Barn at French Mountain in Lake George, noon. You can buy tickets on the Embed website.
Sunday, July 2
- Tears for Fears, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Universal Preservation Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- 2023 Scrabble Word Cup, Albany Marriott, starting at 9 a.m.
- Bearsville Folk Festival, Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the theater’s website.
- “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Adirondack Bluegrass Festival, the Barn at French Mountain in Lake George, noon. You can buy tickets on the Embed website.