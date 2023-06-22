ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From the Renaissance Black Film Festival to the Saratoga Jazz Festival to New York Free Fishing Days, there are quite a few things happening on June 23, 24, and 25.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, June 23
- Renaissance Black Film Festival, The Palace Theatre and Renaissance Hotel in Albany, starts at 10 a.m. You can still buy both weekend and day passes on the Ticketmaster website.
- The Neil Diamond Experience, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Pride Night Out, downtown Troy, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Broken Arrow: The Music of Neil Young, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Ottawa Titans, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Capital Region APA Pool Tournament, Albany Capital Center. You can buy tickets on the Albany Capital Center website.
- Ranky Tanky, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Strawberry Festival, Warrenburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- “A Brief History of Tull” with Martin Barre, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets for the Martin Barre event on The Strand Theatre website.
Saturday, June 24
- Renaissance Black Film Festival, The Palace Theatre and Renaissance Hotel in Albany, starts at 10 a.m. You can still buy both weekend and day passes on the Ticketmaster website.
- Stuyvesant Plaza Summer Market, Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saratoga Jazz Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Toying Around Block Party, Main Street in Johnstown, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saratoga Pride Softball Game, noon at the Geyser Road Softball Fields. You can register to play on the Saratoga Pride website.
- Stoop Stroll and Gilded Age Tours, Center Square and Washington Park neighborhoods in Albany, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The stroll is free, with a suggested donation of $10. The walking tours cost $15 per person. Spots are limited, and you can buy tickets on the Center Square Association website.
- Booze-a-Palooza Saratoga, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Booze-a-Palooza website.
- Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the festival’s website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Ottawa Titans, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Capital Region APA Pool Tournament, Albany Capital Center. You can buy tickets on the Albany Capital Center website.
- Pride Day at Via Aquarium in Rotterdam, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Via Aquarium website.
- New York State Tree Climbing Championship, Washington Park in Albany, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New York State Free Fishing Day, statewide, all day.
Sunday, June 25
- Renaissance Black Film Festival, The Palace Theatre and Renaissance Hotel in Albany, starts at 10 a.m. You can still buy both weekend and day passes on the Ticketmaster website.
- Saratoga Jazz Festival, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 11:30 a.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Saratoga Pride Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at High Rock Park.
- Ballston Spa Summer Festival, Wiswall Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the festival’s website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Ottawa Titans, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Capital Region APA Pool Tournament, Albany Capital Center. You can buy tickets on the Albany Capital Center website.
- Sunday Stroll, Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, 10:30 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation website.
- New York State Free Fishing Day, statewide, all day.