ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Americade to the Freihofer’s Run for Women to the Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, there are quite a few things happening on June 2, 3, and 4.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, June 2

Saturday, June 3

Sunday, June 4

  • Armenian Festival, St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Watervliet, noon to 3 p.m.
  • Watervliet City-Wide Garage Sale, around Watervliet, Menands, Maplewood and Green Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the participant map on the Watervliet website.
  • Capital Region Heart Walk and Run, Harriman State Office Building Campus in Albany, 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Tour de Cure, Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa, 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. start times. You can still register the day of the event.
  • Capital Strawberry and Wine Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Hoodoo Love, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. You can register on the SPAC website.
  • Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Empire State Greys, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
  • Carnival, Viaport Mall in Rotterdam, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, Cambridge Central School, starts at 5:30 a.m.