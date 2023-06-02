ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Americade to the Freihofer’s Run for Women to the Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, there are quite a few things happening on June 2, 3, and 4.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, June 2
- Women’s Health and Fitness Expo, The Armory at Sage in Albany, noon to 7 p.m. Last chance to register for the Freihofer’s Run for Women at this event.
- Americade, around Lake George. You can view more details on the Americade website.
- Armenian Festival, St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Watervliet, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Food Truck Fridays, Castiglione Park in Gloversville, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Watervliet City-Wide Garage Sale, around Watervliet, Menands, Maplewood and Green Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the participant map on the Watervliet website.
- Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Palace Theatre in Albany, 6 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website
- Hoodoo Love, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Summer SPACtacular, the Amphitheater at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m. You can buy passes on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Empire State Greys, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Carnival, Viaport Mall in Rotterdam, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, Cambridge Central School, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
- Americade, around Lake George. You can view more details on the Americade website.
- Freihofer’s Run for Women, around Washington Avenue and State Street in Albany, starts at 9 a.m.
- Americade, around Lake George. You can view more details on the Americade website.
- Armenian Festival, St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Watervliet, noon to 7 p.m.
- Southern Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, North Main Street in Gloversville, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Food Truck Festival, First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Capital Strawberry and Wine Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Watervliet City-Wide Garage Sale, around Watervliet, Menands, Maplewood and Green Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the participant map on the Watervliet website.
- Kids Art Festival, Jay Street and around City Hall in Schenectady, noon to 4 p.m.
- Hoodoo Love, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Empire State Greys, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Carnival, Viaport Mall in Rotterdam, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, Cambridge Central School, starts at 5:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 4
- Armenian Festival, St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Watervliet, noon to 3 p.m.
- Watervliet City-Wide Garage Sale, around Watervliet, Menands, Maplewood and Green Island, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find the participant map on the Watervliet website.
- Capital Region Heart Walk and Run, Harriman State Office Building Campus in Albany, 8 a.m. to noon.
- Tour de Cure, Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa, 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. start times. You can still register the day of the event.
- Capital Strawberry and Wine Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hoodoo Love, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- The Adirondack Trust Company Festival of Young Artists, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. You can register on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Empire State Greys, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Carnival, Viaport Mall in Rotterdam, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, Cambridge Central School, starts at 5:30 a.m.