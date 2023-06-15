ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Juneteenth events to SPAC concerts to Dad Fest in celebration of Father’s Day, there are quite a few things happening on June 16, 17, and 18.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, June 16
- 2023 Juneteenth events in the Capital Region
- TLC and Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Gaelic Storm, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Gloversville Food Truck Friday, Castiglione Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Over Yondr Festival, 5143 Route 81 in Greenville, 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Over Yondr website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Florence Y’alls, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
Saturday, June 17
- 2023 Juneteenth events in the Capital Region
- Dead & Company, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy resale tickets on the Live Nation website.
- PetAPalooza, Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Everything Equine Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Everything Equine Festival website.
- Moxxi Women’s Foundation Annual Trade Fair, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Don’t Iron While the Strike is Hot!, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Over Yondr Festival, 5143 Route 81 in Greenville, 1 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Over Yondr website.
- 2023 Mid-Atlantic Rubik’s Cube Championship, Albany Capital Center, 8 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Capital Center website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Florence Y’alls, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- LARAC June Arts Festival, City Park in Glens Falls, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
- 2023 Juneteenth events in the Capital Region
- Father’s Day restaurant specials in the Capital Region
- Dead & Company, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy resale tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Dad Fest, Washington Park in Albany, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Everything Equine Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Everything Equine Festival website.
- Great Quintets by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Strawberry Festival, Harmont Community Center at 1401 Peaceable Street in Chalton, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Over Yondr Festival, 5143 Route 81 in Greenville, 2:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Over Yondr website.
- 2023 Mid-Atlantic Rubik’s Cube Championship, Albany Capital Center, 8 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Capital Center website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Florence Y’alls, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Lake George Garlic & Pepper Festival, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- LARAC June Arts Festival, City Park in Glens Falls, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.