ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to cornhole to Immortal Championship Wrestling, there are quite a few things happening on July 7, July 8, and July 9.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, July 7
- An Evening with Goose, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Cage Wars 59, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Cage Wars website.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: Don Pasquale, Universal Preservation Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Hannibal Buress, Albany Funny Bone, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can get tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
- “The X-Files” Fan Fest, The X-Files Preservation Collection in Witon, starts at noon. You can buy tickets on the X-Files Preservation Collection website.
- “Corn! The Musical,” Fort Salem Theater, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the theater’s website.
- “The Iron Giant” screening, SUNY Plaza at State Street and Broadway. 8:30 p.m.
- “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour with William Shatner, 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga. You can buy tickets on the “Star Trek” Tour website.
Saturday, July 8
- Immortal Championship Wrestling, Cobleskill Fairgrounds, starts at 6:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the PurplePass website.
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- West Hill Farmer’s Market, 72 Quail Street in Albany, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Town of Glen Bicentennial Celebration, Mill Point Road, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- “How to Train Your Dragon” screening, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free, but you need to get tickets on the Proctors website.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: The Selfish Giant, Universal Preservation Hall, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Universal Preservation Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Chestertown Summerfest, Chester Town Hall. Free.
- Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory, The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Rock the Dock Music Festival, Lake George Steamboat Company, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Hannibal Buress, Albany Funny Bone, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. You can get tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
- “The X-Files” Fan Fest, The X-Files Preservation Collection in Witon and the Saratoga Springs City Center. You can buy tickets on the X-Files Preservation Collection website.
- “Corn! The Musical,” Fort Salem Theater, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the theater’s website.
- “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour with William Shatner, 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga. You can buy tickets on the “Star Trek” Tour website.
Sunday, July 9
- Kidz Bop, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Sunday in the Park Car and Bike Show, Burgess Kimball Park in Milton, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cornhole for a Cause, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 10 a.m. Registration opens at 9 a.m.
- Opera Saratoga Presents: Don Pasquale, Universal Preservation Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour with William Shatner, 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga. You can buy tickets on the “Star Trek” Tour website.