ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to grand openings, there are quite a few things happening on July 28, July 29, and July 30.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, July 28
- Gov’t Mule, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Water Lantern Festival, Empire State Plaza in Albany, 6 p.m. you can buy tickets on the Water Lantern Festival website.
- Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival, Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets, as well as parking and camping passes, on the Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival website.
- “The Prom” Presented by Broadway Camp, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Smoke Eaters Jamboree, Warrensburg Recreation Field, 6 p.m.
- Lake George Art & Craft Festival, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Antarctican, Empire Underground in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Yappy Hour, P.F. Changs in Colonie Center, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dick’s House of Sport grand opening, 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pataconia grand opening, River Street Market in Troy, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Stacks Espresso Bar grand opening, 13 3rd Street in Troy, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 29
- Harbor Jam, Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater in Schenectady, 6 p.m.
- Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival, Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets, as well as parking and camping passes, on the Rye Bread Music & Arts Festival website.
- Saratoga Night Market, Palette in Saratoga Springs, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Blueberry Festival, Dockstader Field in Galway, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- “The Prom” Presented by Broadway Camp, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Julia Alsarraf, Troy Music Hall Courtyard, 6 p.m. Free.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Blueberry Festival, Apple Barn and Bake Shop in Bennington, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Smoke Eaters Jamboree, Warrensburg Recreation Field, 5 p.m.
- Lake George Art & Craft Festival, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Johnny Booth, Empire Underground, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Dick’s House of Sport grand opening, 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- NYS Baseball Hall of Fame Museum grand opening, 45 Harrison Street in Gloversville, 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 30
- Matchbox Twenty, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Harbor Jam, Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater in Schenectady, 6 p.m.
- Free yoga class, Riverfront Park in Troy, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Lake George Art & Craft Festival, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Adams Street Fair, Adams Visitor Center, noon to 6 p.m.
- Dick’s House of Sport grand opening, 579 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.