ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From the Saratoga County Fair to GEMFest in Glens Falls, to the New York City Ballet at SPAC, there are quite a few things happening on July 21, July 22, and July 23.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, July 21
- Saratoga County Fair, 162 Prospect Street in Ballston Spa
- Blueberry Festival, Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market on River Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Swan Lake, Fancy Free & Firebird: New York City Ballet, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New York Boulders, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- GEMFest, The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Moonlight Mystery Reading, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Schenectady Light Opera Company, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SLOC Theater website.
- Food Truck Friday, Castiglione Park in Gloversville, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
- Saratoga County Fair, 162 Prospect Street in Ballston Spa
- GEMFest, The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Greenfield Music in the Park, Middle Grove Park, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- 7th Annual Hon. Karen B. Johnson Family Fun Day, Steinmetz Park in Schenectady, noon to 3 p.m.
- “Kung Fu Panda,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is free, but you need to get tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Nipperfest Music and Arts Festival, Central Park in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Peck & Copland: New York City Ballet, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Swan Lake, Fancy Free & Firebird: New York City Ballet, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New York Boulders, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Thirsty Cat Festival, Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission.
- Carol Daggs, Troy Music Hall Courtyard, 6 p.m. Free.
- “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Schenectady Light Opera Company, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SLOC Theater website.
Sunday, July 23
- Saratoga County Fair, 162 Prospect Street in Ballston Spa
- Free Zumba class, Riverfront Park in Troy, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- The Miró Quartet: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New York Boulders, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Sona Jobarteh, Central Park in Schenectady, 7 p.m.
- Thirsty Cat Festival, Catamount Mountain Resort in Hillsdale, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission.
- “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Schenectady Light Opera Company, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SLOC Theater website.