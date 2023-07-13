ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course to Schenectady County SummerNight to Dave Matthews Band at SPAC, there are quite a few things happening on July 14, July 15, and July 16.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

  • Opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course
  • Dave Matthews Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
  • 2023 Kids Day, West Capitol Park in Albany, noon to 5 p.m.
  • Farming Man Fest, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available on the Farming Man website.
  • The Costumer Con, Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 2023 USA Powerlifting NE Regional Competition, Albany Capital Center, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free to the public.
  • Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, Altamont Fairgrounds, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
  • Scotia Fire Department celebrates 150 years, Collins Park in Scotia, noon to 6 p.m.
  • “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Schenectady Light Opera Company, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SLOC Theater website.
  • Haunted in New York Paranormal and Metaphysical Expo by Evolve Today, Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in Gloversville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Clean Beauty Day, Colonie Center, noon to 2 p.m.
  • 17th Annual Berry Festival, Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Loudonville, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Evansville Otters, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
  • The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
  • Judy Collins, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
  • Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, 1 Poultney Road in Oak Hill, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the festival website.
  • Zerbini Family Circus, Aggie Fairgrounds in Adams, Massachusetts, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.

Sunday, July 16

  • Opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course
  • Jason Aldean, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
  • Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “From Vienna to Paris,” Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
  • Albany County Farmers’ Market, outside MVP Arena in Albany, noon to 4 p.m.
  • 2023 USA Powerlifting NE Regional Competition, Albany Capital Center, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free to the public.
  • Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, Altamont Fairgrounds, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
  • Antique Auto Show, Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project Visitors Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • St. Joseph’s Polish Picnic, 414 North Street in Pittsfield, noon to 5 p.m. The entry fee is $1.
  • “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Schenectady Light Opera Company, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SLOC Theater website.
  • Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Evansville Otters, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
  • Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, 1 Poultney Road in Oak Hill, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the festival website.
  • Zerbini Family Circus, Aggie Fairgrounds in Adams, Massachusetts, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.