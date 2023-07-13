ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course to Schenectady County SummerNight to Dave Matthews Band at SPAC, there are quite a few things happening on July 14, July 15, and July 16.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, July 14
- Opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course
- Dave Matthews Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Schenectady County SummerNight, downtown Schenectady, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Evansville Otters, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, Altamont Fairgrounds, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
- Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, 1 Poultney Road in Oak Hill, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the festival website.
- Zerbini Family Circus, Aggie Fairgrounds in Adams, Massachusetts, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
Saturday, July 15
- Opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course
- Dave Matthews Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- 2023 Kids Day, West Capitol Park in Albany, noon to 5 p.m.
- Farming Man Fest, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available on the Farming Man website.
- The Costumer Con, Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 2023 USA Powerlifting NE Regional Competition, Albany Capital Center, 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free to the public.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, Altamont Fairgrounds, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
- Scotia Fire Department celebrates 150 years, Collins Park in Scotia, noon to 6 p.m.
- “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Schenectady Light Opera Company, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SLOC Theater website.
- Haunted in New York Paranormal and Metaphysical Expo by Evolve Today, Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in Gloversville, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Clean Beauty Day, Colonie Center, noon to 2 p.m.
- 17th Annual Berry Festival, Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Loudonville, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Evansville Otters, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Judy Collins, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, 1 Poultney Road in Oak Hill, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the festival website.
- Zerbini Family Circus, Aggie Fairgrounds in Adams, Massachusetts, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.
Sunday, July 16
- Opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course
- Jason Aldean, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “From Vienna to Paris,” Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Albany County Farmers’ Market, outside MVP Arena in Albany, noon to 4 p.m.
- 2023 USA Powerlifting NE Regional Competition, Albany Capital Center, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free to the public.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, Altamont Fairgrounds, 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Garden Bros website.
- Antique Auto Show, Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project Visitors Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- St. Joseph’s Polish Picnic, 414 North Street in Pittsfield, noon to 5 p.m. The entry fee is $1.
- “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Schenectady Light Opera Company, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SLOC Theater website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Evansville Otters, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, 1 Poultney Road in Oak Hill, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the festival website.
- Zerbini Family Circus, Aggie Fairgrounds in Adams, Massachusetts, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door.