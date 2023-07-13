ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From opening weekend at the Saratoga Race Course to Schenectady County SummerNight to Dave Matthews Band at SPAC, there are quite a few things happening on July 14, July 15, and July 16.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16