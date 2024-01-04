ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From sporting events to tribute concerts to ice skating at the Empire State Plaza, there are quite a few things happening on January 5, 6, and 7.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, January 5

Saturday, January 6

Sunday, January 7

Alpin Haus RV Show & Sale, Saratoga City Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adirondack Thunder vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions, Cool Insuring Arena, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.

Ride the Cyclone, Steamer N.10 Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Steamer N.10 Theatre website.

Ice skating, Empire State Plaza in Albany, starts at noon.

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience, Armory Studios in Schenectady, open at 10 a.m. You can get tickets on the Fever website.

