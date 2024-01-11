ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From “Annie” at Proctors to Amsterdam’s SoupFest to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on January 12, 13, and 14.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, January 12
- Annie, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Around the Post Pickleball Classic, Albany Capital Center, starts at 9 a.m.
- T.J. Miller, Albany Funny Bone, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
- Schenectady’s Second Liberty Flag 250th Anniversary, Schenectady County Historical Museum and Library, noon.
- Aquanett, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 9 p.m. Free.
- Antje Duvekot, The Linda in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience, Armory Studios in Schenectady, open at 10 a.m. You can get tickets on the Fever website.
Saturday, January 13
- Amsterdam’s SoupFest, downtown Amsterdam, noon to 5 p.m.
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, MVP Arena in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Annie, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- T.J. Miller, Albany Funny Bone, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
- Around the Post Pickleball Classic, Albany Capital Center, starts at 9 a.m.
- Palace Sessions Live with The E-Block, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Universe website.
- Family Fun Night, Guilderland branch of the Capital District YMCA, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Costs $20 per family.
- Extreme Music Awards, Empire Live in Albany, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster website.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Doug Smith, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Albany Symphony: Steinke + Mozart & More from 1784, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
- Jam’uary Apiary: Jive Hive Live Series, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience, Armory Studios in Schenectady, open at 10 a.m. You can get tickets on the Fever website.
Sunday, January 14
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, MVP Arena in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Annie, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Albany Symphony: Steinke + Mozart & More from 1784, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
- Around the Post Pickleball Classic, Albany Capital Center, starts at 9 a.m.
- 2024 Komen New England Snowshoe event, Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center, 9:30 a.m.
- Word Plays: Persistence, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience, Armory Studios in Schenectady, open at 10 a.m. You can get tickets on the Fever website.
- TJ, Albany Funny Bone, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.