ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Schenectady Soup Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on January 27, 28, and 29.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

January 27

Lake George Winter Carnival Gala, The Brasserie at Bayside Resort, 5 p.m.

Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, Albany Capital Center, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Wine Fest website.

• Almost Queen, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

January 28

Schenectady Soup Stroll, downtown Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• High Society – A Night at the Palace, Palace Theatre in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Palace Theatre website.

Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, Albany Capital Center, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Wine Fest website.

• 2023 Capital District Mayor’s Cup, MVP Arena in Albany, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

January 29

• Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Concert 2 – The Great Classicists (1700-1840), Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.