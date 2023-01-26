ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Schenectady Soup Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on January 27, 28, and 29.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

January 27

• Lake George Winter Carnival Gala, The Brasserie at Bayside Resort, 5 p.m.

• Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• An Evening with Branford Marsalis, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, Albany Capital Center, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Wine Fest website.

• Almost Queen, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

January 28

• Schenectady Soup Stroll, downtown Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• High Society – A Night at the Palace, Palace Theatre in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Palace Theatre website.

• Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, Albany Capital Center, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Wine Fest website.

• 2023 Capital District Mayor’s Cup, MVP Arena in Albany, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

January 29

• Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Concert 2 – The Great Classicists (1700-1840), Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.