ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Schenectady Soup Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on January 27, 28, and 29.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
January 27
• Lake George Winter Carnival Gala, The Brasserie at Bayside Resort, 5 p.m.
• Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• An Evening with Branford Marsalis, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
• Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, Albany Capital Center, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Wine Fest website.
• Almost Queen, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.
January 28
• Schenectady Soup Stroll, downtown Schenectady, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• High Society – A Night at the Palace, Palace Theatre in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Palace Theatre website.
• Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, Albany Capital Center, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Wine Fest website.
• 2023 Capital District Mayor’s Cup, MVP Arena in Albany, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.
• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.
January 29
• Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Concert 2 – The Great Classicists (1700-1840), Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.