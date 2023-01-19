ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Saratoga Reptile Show, there are quite a few things happening on January 20, 21, and 22.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

January 20

Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zach Nugent and Dead Set, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

January 21

Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• “Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Anthony DeVito,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

“Chinese Lunar New Year at CMAS,” Children’s Museum at Saratoga, 11 a.m.

Grafton Lakes Winter Fest, Grafton Lakes State Park, 11:30 p.m.

• Albany FireWolves vs. New York Riptide, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• The Last Waltz Celebration, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

Albany Pro Musica High School Choral Festival, University at Albany Performing Arts Center, 5 p.m. Tickets available on the Troy Music Hall website.

January 22

• New York Bridal & Wedding Expo, Albany Capital Center, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can register on the Bridal & Wedding Expo website.

Saratoga Reptile Show, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

Sunrise Walk, Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 7 a.m. You can register on the Wilton Wildlife Preserve website.