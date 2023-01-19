ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Saratoga Reptile Show, there are quite a few things happening on January 20, 21, and 22.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

January 20

• Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zach Nugent and Dead Set, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

January 21

• Funky Ice Fest, Adirondack Brewery in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• “Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Anthony DeVito,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• “Chinese Lunar New Year at CMAS,” Children’s Museum at Saratoga, 11 a.m.

• Grafton Lakes Winter Fest, Grafton Lakes State Park, 11:30 p.m.

• Albany FireWolves vs. New York Riptide, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• The Last Waltz Celebration, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

• Albany Pro Musica High School Choral Festival, University at Albany Performing Arts Center, 5 p.m. Tickets available on the Troy Music Hall website.

January 22

• New York Bridal & Wedding Expo, Albany Capital Center, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can register on the Bridal & Wedding Expo website.

• Saratoga Reptile Show, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

• Sunrise Walk, Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 7 a.m. You can register on the Wilton Wildlife Preserve website.