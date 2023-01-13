ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to monster trucks to Amsterdam’s SoupFest, there are quite a few things happening on January 13, 14, and 15.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
January 13
• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.
• “Hockey Fights Cancer” cup, Schenectady County Recreational Facility in Glenville, 7:30 p.m.
• “Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More,” The Kenmore Ballroom in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Fever website.
January 14
• Amsterdam SoupFest, around the City of Amsterdam from noon to 5 p.m.
• Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, MVP Arena in Albany, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.
• Evelyn Glennie, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.
January 15
• Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, MVP Arena in Albany, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.
• “Dancing With the Stars: Live!,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
• Evelyn Glennie, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
• Word Plays: Coincidence, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
• Edict, Empire Live in Albany, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
• “Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.