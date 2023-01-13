ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to monster trucks to Amsterdam’s SoupFest, there are quite a few things happening on January 13, 14, and 15.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

January 13

“Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

“Hockey Fights Cancer” cup, Schenectady County Recreational Facility in Glenville, 7:30 p.m.

“Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More,” The Kenmore Ballroom in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Fever website.

January 14

Amsterdam SoupFest, around the City of Amsterdam from noon to 5 p.m.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, MVP Arena in Albany, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

Evelyn Glennie, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

“Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.

January 15

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, MVP Arena in Albany, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

“Dancing With the Stars: Live!,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

Evelyn Glennie, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• Word Plays: Coincidence, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Edict, Empire Live in Albany, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

“Bond in Motion,” Saratoga Automobile Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Automobile website.