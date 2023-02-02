ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! Even though several Winterfest events have been cancelled or pushed back due to frigid temperatures, there’s still plenty going on February 3, 4, and 5.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

February 3

• Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest, the Village of Ballston Spa, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Ice Bar at The Lagoon, The Lagoon Bar & Grill in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

• The Artimus Pyle Band, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Universe website.

• The Disco Biscuits, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 pm. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• The Book of Mormon, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

February 4

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village starting at noon.

• Ice Bar at The Lagoon, The Lagoon Bar & Grill in Lake George, noon to 10 p.m.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

• The Book of Mormon, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• Wine & Chocolate Festival, Armory Studios in Schenectady, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Wine & Chocolate Festival website.

February 5

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village starting at 12:30 p.m.

• Ice Bar at The Lagoon, The Lagoon Bar & Grill in Lake George, noon to 5 p.m.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 3 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

• The Book of Mormon, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Word Plays: Aged to Perfection, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. Buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.