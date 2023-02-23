ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to wrestling to the Downtown Troy Hot Chocolate Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on February 24, 25, and 26.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

February 24

• NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships, MVP Arena in Albany, 9:30 a.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

• moe., Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour, The Egg in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• Shrek Rave, Empire Live in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• The Suke Cerulo Band, Empire Live in Albany, 11:55 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• Downtown Troy Hot Chocolate Stroll, Downtown Troy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

February 25

• NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships, MVP Arena in Albany, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

• moe., Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• Midnight Sun: Performing the songs of Led Zeppelin, Empire Live in Albany, 11:55 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• Kuumba Film Festival, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, noon. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Bigfoot Con, Viaport Rotterdam, noon. You can buy tickets on the Do You Believe? website.

• Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown Moose Club, 109 S. Comrie Avenue/Route 30A North, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission at the door.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village, all-day.

February 26

• Albany Grad School presents: Women Rock, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown Moose Club, 109 S. Comrie Avenue/Route 30A North, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission at the door.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 3 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village, all-day.