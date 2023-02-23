ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to wrestling to the Downtown Troy Hot Chocolate Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on February 24, 25, and 26.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

February 24

• NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships, MVP Arena in Albany, 9:30 a.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

moe., Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour, The Egg in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

Shrek Rave, Empire Live in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• The Suke Cerulo Band, Empire Live in Albany, 11:55 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

Downtown Troy Hot Chocolate Stroll, Downtown Troy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

February 25

• NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships, MVP Arena in Albany, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

moe., Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• Midnight Sun: Performing the songs of Led Zeppelin, Empire Live in Albany, 11:55 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• Kuumba Film Festival, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, noon. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

Bigfoot Con, Viaport Rotterdam, noon. You can buy tickets on the Do You Believe? website.

Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown Moose Club, 109 S. Comrie Avenue/Route 30A North, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission at the door.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village, all-day.

February 26

• Albany Grad School presents: Women Rock, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown Moose Club, 109 S. Comrie Avenue/Route 30A North, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission at the door.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 3 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village, all-day.