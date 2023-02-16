ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From sports to comedy shows to the Lake George Winter Carnival, there are quite a few things happening on February 17, 18, and 19.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

February 17

• Siena Saints vs Quinnipiac, MVP Arena in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• Jo Koy, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. A few tickets are left on the Ticketmaster website.

• Aries Spears, Funny Bone in Crossgates Mall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Funny Bone website.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

February 18

• Albany Firewolves vs. Vegas, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the MVP Arena website.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village, all-day

• Aries Spears, Funny Bone in Crossgates Mall, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Funny Bone website.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.

February 19

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village, all-day

• Black History Month Step Show & HYP3 Dance Competition, Palace Theater in Albany, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• Gunning & Cormier, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• Hudson Jazz Festival, Hudson Hall, 3 p.m. You can get tickets on the Hudson Hall website.