ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From plays to concerts to Saratoga Chowderfest, there are quite a few things happening on February 10, 11, and 12.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

February 10

Lil Durk, MVP Arena in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

February 11

Clifton Park Winterfest, around Clifton Park, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village starting at 9 a.,m.

Saratoga Chowderfest, downtown Saratoga Springs, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ice Fishing Contest, Grafton Lakes State Park, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Adrienne Iapalucci, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors Theatre website.

Get The Led Out, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Palace Theatre website.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

• Sleeping Beauty, The Egg in Albany, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

Snowfest, Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center in North Blenheim, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

February 12

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village starting at 11 a.m.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 3 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

• Comedy Pet Theatre, The Egg in Albany, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.