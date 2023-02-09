ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From plays to concerts to Saratoga Chowderfest, there are quite a few things happening on February 10, 11, and 12.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

February 10

• Lil Durk, MVP Arena in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

February 11

• Clifton Park Winterfest, around Clifton Park, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village starting at 9 a.,m.

• Saratoga Chowderfest, downtown Saratoga Springs, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Ice Fishing Contest, Grafton Lakes State Park, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Adrienne Iapalucci, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors Theatre website.

• Get The Led Out, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Palace Theatre website.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

• Sleeping Beauty, The Egg in Albany, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• Snowfest, Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center in North Blenheim, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

February 12

• Lake George Winter Carnival, various events around the village starting at 11 a.m.

• “Secret Hour,” Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. Buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.

• “Jump,” Albany Civic Theater, 3 p.m. Buy tickets on the Albany Civic Theater website.

• Comedy Pet Theatre, The Egg in Albany, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.