ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From the Santa Speedo Sprint to the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade to Bert Kreischer at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on December 8, 9, and 10.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, December 8
- Opening night of Lake George Winter’s Dream, Fort William Henry in Lake George, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Winter’s Dream website.
- Girl From the North Country, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Dark Sarcasm: Pink Floyd Tribute Band, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Tang Bazaar, Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore in Saratoga Springs, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Mendelssohn Holiday Concert, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Miracle on 34th Street by Classic Theater Guild, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
Saturday, December 9
- Santa Speedo Sprint and Chili and Chowder Stroll, Lark Street in Albany, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the race at 2 p.m. You can register for the race starting at 11 a.m. at Lionheart and Oh Bar.
- Mind Body Soul Expo, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- WinterFest, village of Chatham, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Granville Lighted Tractor Parade, around Granville, starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Holiday Lights in the Park, Elm Avenue Park in Delmar, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Albany FireWolves vs. Buffalo Bandits, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Girl From the North Country, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Time for Three: Home for the Holidays, Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s Spa Little Theatre, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Albany Symphony Orchestra: Yefim Bronfman Plays Brahms, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
- The Nutcracker by Albany Berkshire Ballet, The Egg in Albany, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Miracle on 34th Street by Classic Theater Guild, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
Sunday, December 10
- Bert Kreischer, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Girl From the North Country, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Albany Symphony Orchestra: Yefim Bronfman Plays Brahms, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
- Finding Christmas: A Benefit for Building On Love, Palace Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- The Nutcracker by Albany Berkshire Ballet, The Egg in Albany, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Miracle on 34th Street by Classic Theater Guild, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Christmas Oratorio Tea, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.