ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From the Santa Speedo Sprint to the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade to Bert Kreischer at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on December 8, 9, and 10.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, December 8

Saturday, December 9

  • Santa Speedo Sprint and Chili and Chowder Stroll, Lark Street in Albany, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the race at 2 p.m. You can register for the race starting at 11 a.m. at Lionheart and Oh Bar.
  • Mind Body Soul Expo, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • WinterFest, village of Chatham, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Granville Lighted Tractor Parade, around Granville, starts at 5:30 p.m.
  • Holiday Lights in the Park, Elm Avenue Park in Delmar, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Albany FireWolves vs. Buffalo Bandits, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
  • Girl From the North Country, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • Time for Three: Home for the Holidays, Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s Spa Little Theatre, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
  • Albany Symphony Orchestra: Yefim Bronfman Plays Brahms, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
  • The Nutcracker by Albany Berkshire Ballet, The Egg in Albany, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
  • Miracle on 34th Street by Classic Theater Guild, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

Sunday, December 10