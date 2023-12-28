ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here and its almost 2024! From bull riding to Scrabble to New Year’s Eve events, there are quite a few things happening on December 29, 30, and 31.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, December 29
- PBR Unleash the Beast, MVP Arena in Albany, 7:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website or on the PBR website.
- New Year’s Scrabble Tournament, Marriott Albany on Wolf Road, noon to 4 p.m.
- Saratoga New Year’s Fest, Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs, 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the event website.
- Annie in the Water, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
Saturday, December 30
- PBR Unleash the Beast, MVP Arena in Albany, 6:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website or on the PBR website.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
- New Year’s Scrabble Tournament, Marriott Albany on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saratoga New Year’s Fest, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7 and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the event website.
- Dov Davidoff, Albany Funny Bone, 9:45 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
Sunday, December 31
- Saratoga New Year’s Fest, around downtown Saratoga Springs, various times. You can buy tickets on the event website.
- First Night of Funny, Proctors in Schenectady at 8 p.m., Cohoes Music Hall at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on each venue’s website.
- Opal Essence’s Dragtacular New Year’s Eve, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers website.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration, Saratoga Casino, 8:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Casino website.
- New Year’s Eve for Kids, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Bonfire, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 5 p.m.
- First Night Bethlehem, Delmar’s Four Corners, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Noon Year’s Eve Pajama Party, Colonie Center, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Noon Year’s Eve, Children’s Museum at Saratoga, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Children’s Museum website.
- Ms. Pat, Albany Funny Bone, 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.
- New Year’s Scrabble Tournament, Marriott Albany on Wolf Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
For more community events, make sure to check out the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.