ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From Disney on Ice to Saratoga SantaCon to holiday performances, there are quite a few things happening on December 15, 16, and 17.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, December 15
- Disney on Ice, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
- Jared Freid, Albany Funny Bone in Crossgates Mall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Funny Bone website.
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Cohoes Music Hall, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Miracle on 34th Street by Classic Theater Guild, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- It’s a Jazzy Christmas, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
Saturday, December 16
- Saratoga SantaCon, downtown Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Disney on Ice, MVP Arena in Albany, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Worchester Railers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
- Wassailing, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Indian Ladder Farms website.
- Carols with the Cows, Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, 10:30 p.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can get tickets on the Simple Tix website.
- Jared Freid, Albany Funny Bone in Crossgates Mall, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Funny Bone website.
- Judy Collins, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Miracle on 34th Street by Classic Theater Guild, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show: Tony Deyo, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- It’s a Jazzy Christmas, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- The Nutcracker by Nacre Dance Group, The Egg in Albany, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- The McKrells Christmas Show, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
Sunday, December 17
- Disney on Ice, MVP Arena in Albany, noon and 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- The Many Moods of Christmas, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Kat Edmonson: Holiday Swingin’!, Spa Little Theater at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Miracle on 34th Street by Classic Theater Guild, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
