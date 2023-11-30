ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From the Troy Victorian Stroll to the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks Celebration to the Jonas Brothers at MVP Arena, there are quite a few things happening on December 1, 2, and 3.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, December 1
- Opening day of the Empire State Plaza ice rink, Empire State Plaza in Albany, noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Albany Tree Lighting, Academy Park in Albany, 5 p.m.
- Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, village of Ballston Spa, 6:30 p.m.
- Holiday Tree Lighting, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 6 p.m.
- Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Park Square in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 6 p.m.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Saratoga Festival of Trees, Saratoga Springs City Center, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- First Friday Albany, around Albany, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Siena Saints Men’s Basketball vs. Rider Broncs, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Adirondack Holiday Festival, downtown Glens Falls, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Cohoes Music Hall, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Florida Everblades, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
Saturday, December 2
- Hot Chocolate Stroll, downtown Albany, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Jonas Brothers, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, the Delmar Four Corners, 6 p.m.
- Gloversville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, city of Gloversville, 5 p.m.
- Saratoga Festival of Trees, Saratoga Springs City Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Elves Day Out, village of Canajoharie, starts at 10 a.m.
- Holiday Ramble, The Stockade in Schenectady, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Adirondack Holiday Festival, downtown Glens Falls, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kings Return: We Four Kings, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Northeast Ballet’s Annual the Nutcracker, Proctors in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- The Passport Series and 8th Step Presents: The Klezmatics’ Happy Joyous Hanukkah Concert, Proctors in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- The Dragon of Wantley Opera, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Manchester Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, Main and Bonnet Street in Manchester, Vermont, start at 5:30 p.m.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Florida Everblades, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
- Christmas in Warrensburg, River Street Plaza in Warrensburg, starts at 8 a.m.
Sunday, December 3
- Troy Victorian Stroll, downtown Troy, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration, Empire State Plaza and East Capitol Park in Albany, noon to 8 p.m.
- Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony, Rotterdam Town Clerk’s Office, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saratoga Festival of Trees, Saratoga Springs City Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Albany Symphony: Magic of Christmas, Palace Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Northeast Ballet’s Annual the Nutcracker, Proctors in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Caffè Lena @ SPAC: Darlingside, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Adirondack Holiday Festival, downtown Glens Falls, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Christmas in Warrensburg, River Street Plaza in Warrensburg, starts at 8 a.m.