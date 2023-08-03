ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to Disney’s “The Lion King,” there are quite a few things happening on August 4, 5, and 6.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, August 4
- Black Arts & Cultural Festival, Empire State Plaza in Albany, 5 p.m.
- Pink Martini and The Philadelphia Orchestra featuring China Forbes, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Disney’s “The Lion King,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- The Pretty Paw Lounge, the Capital Region’s first cat cafe, opens at 370 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam at 2 p.m. You can book an appointment on the Pretty Paw Lounge website.
- The Happie Collective grand opening, 197 Lark Street in Albany, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ulster County Fair, 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz
Saturday, August 5
- Black Arts & Cultural Festival, Empire State Plaza in Albany, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Whitney Day at the Saratoga Race Course, gates open at 11 a.m.
- “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” In Concert, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Disney’s “The Lion King,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Waterford Dragon Boat Festival, Waterford Harbor, 10 a.m.
- Summer Auto Show, Saratoga Automobile Museum, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Amsterdam Riverfest, Riverlink Park, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Rock the Lock, Yankee Hill Lock in Amsterdam, 3 p.m.
- Ida Mae Specker, Troy Music Hall Courtyard, 6 p.m. Free.
- LARAC Locals 40 Under 40 Fine Arts Festival, Maple Street and City Park in downtown Glens Falls, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ulster County Fair, 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz
- Cobleskill Diner celebrating 40th anniversary, 117 Granite Drive in Cobleskill, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
- The Chicks, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Disney’s “The Lion King,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- “Madagascar” screening, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The movie is free but you still need to get tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Free Zumba class, Riverfront Park in Troy, 9 a.m.
- Ulster County Fair, 249 Libertyville Road in New Paltz