ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! It’s a busy one in Saratoga Springs, but there are many things happening throughout the area on August 25, 26, and 27.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, August 25
- Phish, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Washington County Fair, Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich, 9 a.m.
- Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 10 a.m.
- Julia Alsarraf, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 6 p.m. Free.
- Music Haven: Will Kempe’s Players perform Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, Central Park in Schenectady, 7 p.m.
- Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous, Lake George Village Docks, preview at 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 26
- Travers Day, Saratoga Race Course. Gates open at 7 a.m., first race is at 11:40 a.m.
- Phish, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Washington County Fair, Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich, 9 a.m.
- Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 10 a.m.
- Fandom Fest, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 10 a.m. Tickets are currently on sale on the Proctors website.
- Latin Festival, Washington Park in Albany, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Do You Believe? Con, Viaport Rotterdam, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Do You Believe? website.
- Music Haven: Will Kempe’s Players perform Shakespeare’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Central Park in Schenectady, 7 p.m.
- Jeanne O’Connor Quartet, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 6 p.m. Free.
- Friendship Festival, Mosher Park in Ravena, 1 p.m.
- Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous, Lake George Village Docks, 10 a.m.
- Lake George Sumfest, The Trap in Fort Ann, 2 p.m.
- Grand opening of The Color Coven – INK, 2-10 South Main Street in Gloversville, 11 a.m.
Sunday, August 27
- Washington County Fair, Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich, 9 a.m.
- Dutchess County Fair, Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 10 a.m.
- Fandom Fest, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 10 a.m. Tickets are currently on sale on the Proctors website.
- The Artemis Pyle Band, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets at the Strand Box Office, by calling (518) 832-3484, or on the Brown Paper Tickets.
- Free yoga class, Riverfront Park in Troy, 9 a.m.