ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From fairs to concerts to family fun days, there are quite a few things happening on August 18, 19, and 20.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, August 18

Saturday, August 19

Sunday, August 20

  • Altamont Fair, Altamont Fairgrounds on Route 146 at Arlington Street, gates open at 10 a.m.
  • Family Fun Day, Front Street in Ballston Spa, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Free Zumba class, Riverfront Park in Troy, 9 a.m.
  • Catbird Music Festival, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Catbird website.
  • New Classics by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
  • Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
  • Music Haven Concert Series: Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, Central Park in Schenectady, 7 p.m.
  • Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 7:30 p.m.
  • Pancake Breakfast and Car Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to noon.
  • St. Mary’s Festival, St. Mary’s Chruch on East Main Street in Amsterdam, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Trekonderoga, Star Trek Original Series Set Tour at 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, all day.