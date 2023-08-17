ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From fairs to concerts to family fun days, there are quite a few things happening on August 18, 19, and 20.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, August 18
- Altamont Fair, Altamont Fairgrounds on Route 146 at Arlington Street, gates open at 10 a.m.
- Vermont State Fair, Fairgrounds at 175 South Main Street in Rutland, gates open at 8 a.m.
- Fuel, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers Casino website.
- Block Party, Remsen Street in Cohoes, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Art Markets on Beekman Street, Beekman Street Arts District in Saratoga Springs, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Earth: An HD Odyssey by The Philidelphia Orchestra, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- “Theater Camp” screening, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 7:30 p.m.
- Aiva & Hayley, Troy Music Hall Courtyard, 6 p.m. Free.
- Trekonderoga, Star Trek Original Series Set Tour at 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, all day.
Saturday, August 19
- Altamont Fair, Altamont Fairgrounds on Route 146 at Arlington Street, gates open at 10 a.m.
- Vermont State Fair, Fairgrounds at 175 South Main Street in Rutland, gates open at 8 a.m.
- Alabama Day, Saratoga Race Course, gates open at 11 a.m.
- In This Moment and Motionless in White. MVP Arena in Albany, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Community Block Party, Palace Theatre in Albany, noon to 4 p.m.
- Jaguar Car Show, Saratoga Auto Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Car Show, Clifton Park Elks Lodge in Ballston Lake, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- End of Summer Family Fun Fest, Halfmoon Town Hall Municipal Complex on Harris Road, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunflower Festival, Liberty Ridge Farm in Schaghticoke, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Catbird Music Festival, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County, noon to 11 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Catbird website.
- Jurassic Park in Concert by The Philidelphia Orchestra, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 7:30 p.m.
- Rock on the Mohawk, Bridge Street in St. Johnsville, noon to 8 p.m.
- Trekonderoga, Star Trek Original Series Set Tour at 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, all day.
Sunday, August 20
- Altamont Fair, Altamont Fairgrounds on Route 146 at Arlington Street, gates open at 10 a.m.
- Family Fun Day, Front Street in Ballston Spa, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Free Zumba class, Riverfront Park in Troy, 9 a.m.
- Catbird Music Festival, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Catbird website.
- New Classics by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Sussex County Miners, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Music Haven Concert Series: Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, Central Park in Schenectady, 7 p.m.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 7:30 p.m.
- Pancake Breakfast and Car Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to noon.
- St. Mary’s Festival, St. Mary’s Chruch on East Main Street in Amsterdam, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Trekonderoga, Star Trek Original Series Set Tour at 112 Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga, all day.