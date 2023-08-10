ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to plays to the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, there are quite a few things happening on August 11, 12, and 13.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, August 11
- Rachmaninoff at 150 by The Philidelphia Orchestra, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New Jersey Jackals, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- K.Flay, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Disney’s “The Lion King,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill, all day. You can buy tickets on the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair website.
- Adirondack Circuit Dog Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa.
- A Gathering of Artisans Festival, Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 7 p.m.
- Music Haven: Screening of “In the Heights” with a block party and music by Taina Asili, Central Park in Schenectady, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- White Ford Bronco, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
Saturday, August 12
- Rite of Spring & Blessed Earth by The Philidelphia Orchestra, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New Jersey Jackals, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Disney’s “The Lion King,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show with Kate Willett, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill, all day. You can buy tickets on the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair website.
- 2023 North East Open Martial Arts Competition, Albany Capital Center, 8:30 a.m.
- Bennington Food Truck Festival, corner of Main Street and School Street in downtown Bennington, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Catskill Mountain Railroad Twilight Limited, Westbrook Lane Station in Kingston, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Catskill Mountain Railroad website.
- Celebrate Priscilla the Stingray’s 8th Birthday, Via Aquarium In Rotterdam, noon.
- Adirondack Circuit Dog Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa.
- Antique Outboard Motor Swap Meet, Wildlife Museum and Educational Center in Vail Mills, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Goat Games, Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 17th annual Hudson Crossing Park Cardboard Boat Races, Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville, 8 a.m.
- North Chatham Free Library end-of-summer celebration, 4287 Route 203 in north Chatham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Markets at Round Lake, Village of Round Lake, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The EDDIE Music Festival, Concordia Club in Gloversville, noon to 10 p.m.
- Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 7 p.m.
- Triskele, Troy Music Hall Courtyard, 6 p.m. Free.
- Gloversville Railfest, Trail Station Park in Gloversville, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Caboose Day & Car Show, Kings Station in Greenfield, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Sixties Show, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Latino Americano Fest, Riverlink Park in Amsterdam, noon to 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
- Spanish Journey by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Zac Brown Band, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.
- Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New Jersey Jackals, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
- Disney’s “The Lion King,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, 113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill, all day. You can buy tickets on the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair website.
- Cancer Patient Aid Car Show, Ashland Town Park in Ashland, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $15 minimum per car entered.
- Adirondack Circuit Dog Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa.
- Markets at Round Lake, Village of Round Lake, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 9 a.m.
- Music Haven: Aditya Prakash Ensemble, Central Park in Schenectady, 7 p.m.
- Free yoga class, Riverfront Park in Troy, 9 a.m.