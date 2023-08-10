ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to plays to the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair, there are quite a few things happening on August 11, 12, and 13.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, August 11

Saturday, August 12

  • Rite of Spring & Blessed Earth by The Philidelphia Orchestra, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
  • Tri-City ValleyCats vs. New Jersey Jackals, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Tri-City ValleyCats website.
  • Disney’s “The Lion King,” Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Honky Tonk Angels, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show with Kate Willett, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Schoharie County Sunshine Fair,  113 Sunshine Drive in Cobleskill, all day. You can buy tickets on the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair website.
  • 2023 North East Open Martial Arts Competition, Albany Capital Center, 8:30 a.m.
  • Bennington Food Truck Festival, corner of Main Street and School Street in downtown Bennington, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Catskill Mountain Railroad Twilight Limited, Westbrook Lane Station in Kingston, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Catskill Mountain Railroad website.
  • Celebrate Priscilla the Stingray’s 8th Birthday, Via Aquarium In Rotterdam, noon.
  • Adirondack Circuit Dog Show, Saratoga County Fairgrounds in Ballston Spa.
  • Antique Outboard Motor Swap Meet, Wildlife Museum and Educational Center in Vail Mills, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Goat Games, Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 17th annual Hudson Crossing Park Cardboard Boat Races, Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville, 8 a.m.
  • North Chatham Free Library end-of-summer celebration, 4287 Route 203 in north Chatham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Markets at Round Lake, Village of Round Lake, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The EDDIE Music Festival, Concordia Club in Gloversville, noon to 10 p.m.
  • Circus in the Park, Prospect Park in Troy, 7 p.m.
  • Triskele, Troy Music Hall Courtyard, 6 p.m. Free.
  • Gloversville Railfest, Trail Station Park in Gloversville, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Caboose Day & Car Show, Kings Station in Greenfield, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Sixties Show, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
  • Latino Americano Fest, Riverlink Park in Amsterdam, noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 13