ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From to concerts to Baby Animal Days to Easter egg hunts, there are quite a few things happening on April 7, 8, and 9.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, April 7
- Easter egg hunts around the Capital Region
- ICFS Presents: Goodzilla Friday Double Stomp!, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- KISStory & Monsters of Rock, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Lords of 52nd Street, Rivers Casino, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Egg-Stravaganza by Wonderland, Via Port Rotterdam, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
Saturday, April 8
- Easter egg hunts around the Capital Region
- Melvin Seals & JGB, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Egg-Stravaganza by Wonderland, Via Port Rotterdam, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mind Body Soul Expo, Saratoga Springs City Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Endure Skatepark soft opening, 930 Broadway in Albany, noon to 6 p.m. Only for monthly members and volunteers.
Sunday, April 9
- Easter egg hunts around the Capital Region
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.