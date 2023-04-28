ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From performances to Glens Falls Wing Fest to getting your chance to meet NASCAR’s Chase Elliott, there are quite a few things happening on April 28, 29, and 30.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, April 28
- Meet NASCAR’s Chase Elliott at NAPA grand opening in Milton, NAPA Auto Parts at 352 Rowland Street, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Found Footage Festival: Vol. 10, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- God is a Scottish Drag Queen, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Opening night for Hathaway’s Twin Drive-In Theatre in North Hoosick
- Free Beer and Hot Wings, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Earth Night Out, Whiskey Pickle in Troy, 8 p.m. to midnight. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
Saturday, April 29
- Grand opening of new Albany indoor skatepark, 930 Broadway in Albany, noon.
- Glens Falls Wing Fest, downtown Glens Falls, noon to 3 p.m.
- Sixties Spectacular, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show – Dave Hill, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Albany FireWolves vs. Buffalo Bandits, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Misty Blues, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Martin Sexton & KT Tunstall, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
Sunday, April 30
- Albany All Stars Roller Derby vs. the Capital Crushers, Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, 4 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website or at the Armory Box Office.
- The Eddies Regional Music Awards 2023, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- UAlbany Parkfest, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.