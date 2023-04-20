ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Earth Day cleanup events to Amsterdam WingFest, there are quite a few things happening on April 21, 22, and 23.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, April 21

Saturday, April 22

Sunday, April 23

  • Saratoga Bridges Autism Expo & Art Exhibit, Saratoga Springs City Center, noon to 3 p.m.
  • A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
  • Beethoven’s Ninth Matinee by Albany Symphony Orchestra, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
  • Caffé Lena @ SPAC: Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
  • Albany FireWolves vs. Philadelphia Wings, MVP Arena in Albany, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
  • Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.