ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to Earth Day cleanup events to Amsterdam WingFest, there are quite a few things happening on April 21, 22, and 23.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, April 21
- DJ T.G.I.F and Friends, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Isaac Mizrahi, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- For King + Country, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Kelly Cup North Semifinals: Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SeatGeek website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Opening night of the Malta Drive-In Theatre
- Opening night of the Hollywood Drive-In Theatre
- Opening night of the Ozoner 29 Drive-In
Saturday, April 22
- Earth Day cleanup events around the Capital Region
- Capital Region drop-off sites for National Drug Take Back Day
- Capital Wine Festival, Albany Capital Center, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Amsterdam WingFest, downtown Amsterdam, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Beethoven’s Ninth by Albany Symphony Orchestra, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Mystic Bowies Talking Dreads, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- Albany Empire vs. San Antonio Gunslingers, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Kelly Cup North Semifinals: Adirondack Thunder vs. Newfoundland Growlers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SeatGeek website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Big Truck Day, Saratoga Spa State Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Children’s Museum website.
Sunday, April 23
- Saratoga Bridges Autism Expo & Art Exhibit, Saratoga Springs City Center, noon to 3 p.m.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Beethoven’s Ninth Matinee by Albany Symphony Orchestra, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- Caffé Lena @ SPAC: Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- Albany FireWolves vs. Philadelphia Wings, MVP Arena in Albany, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.