ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From plays to the Saratoga Tattoo Expo to the opening nights of some area drive-in movie theaters, there are quite a few things happening on April 14, 15, and 16.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, April 14
- Saratoga Tattoo Expo, Saratoga Springs City Center, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets available at the door.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Tootsie, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- One Man Avengers, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Suzanne Vega, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Opening night of Hi-Way Drive-In Movie Theatre in Coxsackie, movies start around 8 p.m.
- Opening night of El Rancho Drive-In in Palatine Bridge, movies start around 8 p.m.
- Opening night of Jericho Drive-In in Glenmont, movies start around 8 p.m.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- LEGO Fan Expo, Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (only time available). You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
Saturday, April 15
- Saratoga Tattoo Expo, Saratoga Springs City Center, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets available at the door.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Tootsie, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- One Man Avengers, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Albany Firewolves vs. Georgia Swarm, MVP Arena in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
- Comic Con, Stillwater Area Community Center, 11 a.m.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
- Saratoga Tattoo Expo, Saratoga Springs City Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door.
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Capital Repertory Theatre website.
- Tootsie, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Cohoes Music Hall, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Playhouse Stage Company website.
- Tape Face, The Egg on Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Albany Empire vs. Orlando Predators, MVP Arena in Albany, 2:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
- Baby Animal Days, Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- LEGO Fan Expo, Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (only time available). You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- Saratoga Sustainability Fair, Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.