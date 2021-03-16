‘There is so much inauthenticity’: Two young Lawmakers look to transform NYS politics

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As investigations continue into the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s behavior and nursing home data, two young women on the inside are hoping to transform Albany’s political culture with transparency.

Senator Alessandra Biaggi of Brooklyn and Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou of Lower Manhattan are bringing together both houses for their new video series “Lit Politics.”

From their casual clothes to the laid-back atmosphere of the set, they said everything about their series is to be more real.

“That’s why when we look at the political system right now, so much of why it’s broken apart is because there is so much inauthenticity,” Biaggi said. “You can smell it from a mile away.”

Biaggi and Niou said “Lit Politics” was created to break down the political jargon and process that might be confusing to New Yorkers.

“And as somebody who was an immigrant kid, I was my parents’ translator,” Niou said. “It’s really just us trying to make it so that it’s easier to navigate.”

Originally, the series simply planned to breakdown concepts in an explainer-style format. However, with the scandals facing the Governor, the pair of lawmakers felt a responsibility to start by “translating” topics like Emergency Powers and Immunity instead.

“The behind-the-scenes behaviors of a governor that is very masterful at communicating, who is very masterful at politics, very masterful at creating the narrative he wants,” Biaggi said. “But behind the scenes, the narrative is different than what’s he’s been showing to the rest of the world.”

In a time of extreme bipartisanship, Biaggi said putting party above all is else is part of the problem of not recognizing bad behavior when lawmakers see it.

“It’s this blind loyalty. Oh, stick with your party. Don’t say anything if it’s in your party,” Biaggi said. “Don’t go against the Democrats. No, That’s bad behavior.”

They believe the first step in changing Albany politics and all the issues its facing, is through transparency and access for New Yorkers.

“Access to government isn’t something that’s impossible. It’s actually something we all have a right to,” Niou said.

Niou and Biaggi hope to be a part of a new wave of political leaders, and they want more young women to feel comfortable and confident enough to follow in their footsteps.

“I know this is an opportunity to transform how all of this has been done,” Biaggi said.