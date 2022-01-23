Therapeutic Crisis Intervention for Schools training program underway in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady City School District Department of Student Support Services announced Sunday it has begun Therapeutic Crisis Intervention Training alongside the Schenectady Police Department. The collaborative training is meant to help combat mental health issues in area schools.

Therapeutic Crisis Intervention Training, according to the Cornell residential child care project through the Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research, helps school officials and child care organizations to:

Create a trauma-sensitive environment where children and adults can feel safe

Proactively prevent and/or de-escalate mental health crises among children

Manage a crisis situation in a therapeutic manner

Process the crisis event with children to help improve their coping strategies

Those with any questions on the partnership, or who wish to learn more on the topic, may contact Schenectady Police at (518) 382-5201.