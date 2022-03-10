TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region residents will have to wait an extra day to get ice cream from The Snowman in Lansingburgh. The ice cream stand has delayed its Saturday, March 12 opening to Sunday, March 13 at noon due to expected inclement weather.

According to the latest NEWS10 weather report, Saturday could be warm enough in the Capital Region for rain. Areas west of Albany, the North Country, and Vermont are expected to see heavy snow. A Winter Storm Watch was put out by the National Weather Service for Friday night through early Sunday.

In February, John Murphy sold The Snowman to The Daley Hospitality Group. The group also owns Old Daley Catering and Daley’s on Crooked Lake.

This will be The Snowman’s 69th year serving hard and soft-serve ice cream, flurries, sundaes, shakes, and ice cream pies.