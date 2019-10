SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10) This fall the Makeup Curio in Schenectady is celebrating it’s two year anniversary.

With Halloween just around the corner, they are sharing a few tips on how you can transform your look. To start, when applying your Halloween makeup be sure to begin with a fresh face.

If you are looking to create different textures, begin with a base coat, and then slowly build. For longer wear, the studio also recommends using dusting powder to keep your makeup in place.