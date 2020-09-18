The Landing Hotel at Rivers Casino reopens

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Landing Hotel at Rivers Casino reopened to the public on Friday after being closed for six months.

The hotel reopened with a new “Safe Bet Sanitized” cleaning protocol. All guests must wear masks and have their temperature taken before entry.

New features include Plexiglas, contactless key drops, and check out at the front desk with a deep cleaning process to high touch areas. To honor those on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re offering the Heroes Act discounted stay to essential workers.

“It’s going to be $79,” hotel manager Laura Primiano said. “Right now, there’s an inventory we have set aside for essential workers that covers your healthcare professionals, your front lines, your teachers, supermarket workers, and we want to make sure that we get them involved to show appreciation of everything they went through along with us for the last six months”

Currently, there are 25 workers back and they are slowly reopening the hotel to ensure the safety of all guests and staff.

