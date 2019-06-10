The Jonas Brothers are coming to the Times Union Center August 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joe Bros rejoice, the Jonas Brothers are coming to the Times Union Center this August.

The Jonas Brothers are bringing their ‘Happiness Begins’ tour to the Times Union Center with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw on August 19 at 7:30 pm.

The stop in Albany is part of the Jonas Brothers’ 73 show cross-country tour, their biggest North American tour ever.

General public ticket sales for the entire tour including the Time Union Center concert begin Friday, June 14 at 10:00 am. American Airlines Mastercard presale begins Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00 am. Head to LiveNation.com for tickets.