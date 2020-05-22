The Grand at Barnwell faces harsh criticism over alleged failure to report coronavirus deaths

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grand at Barnwell is in hot water again, this time over alleged misreporting of coronavirus deaths. Columbia County Public Health Department Director Jack Mabb says even the EMS staff are suspicious and asking questions why they’re getting so many calls to rush residents out of The Grand at Barnwell and into local hospitals.

“This worker asked to me, rhetorically, but they asked, why would you send someone who is actively dying to a hospital when they could have been comfortable and made comfortable in the home and been allowed to die there?” Mabb recounts to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“Some of those folks have do not resuscitate orders and you have to question why somebody would be sent, if they’re in that position, what kind of care could they get at the hospital that they can’t get at the nursing home and you have to wonder why they are being sent to the hospital?” he goes on to ask.

He says the answer appears to be an attempt to avoid responsibility for the number of coronavirus related deaths.

Mabb says Barnwell turned in a Nosocomial Outbreak Reporting Application or NORA form to the state on Friday. He says the form claimed the facility only had 88 positive cases and one death, but Mabb says that day, the county recorded 121 COVID positive Barnwell residents and 11 deaths.

Mabb says he talked to parent company administrators with The Grand Healthcare System to ask about the difference in their numbers, but they refused to take responsibility.

“One individual did indicate to us, why are you listing them as a death for Barnwell when they died at the hospital? Well these are Barnwell residents and as far as my staff is concerned, they were Barnwell residents when they were brought to the hospital, they were Barnwell residents when they were in the hospital, and this is a death attributed to someone who died at Barnwell and died of the COVID virus,” he says.

Mabb also confirms as of Thursday afternoon, health department numbers register 127 COVID positive The Grand at Barnwell residents and 13 deaths. Columbia County so far has a total of 17 hospitalizations, with 13 coming from Barnwell.

A confidential source within Columbia County EMS confirms to NEWS10 all Barnwell residents were moved out of the facility after staff called 911. Using the system ensures a physician’s order is not needed to perform an inter-facility transfer coordinated with a hospital, this person explains. Then, under Governor Cuomo’s revised executive order issued May 10, COVID positive patients cannot be transferred back into a nursing facility while they still test positive.

“If they were transferred to the hospital with a hope that they could recover, then that would be different. If they were sent to the hospital to die, that is a whole different story. I think it was appalling that they wouldn’t let them have their final moments in the place where they had been calling their home,” says Kinderhook Town Supervisor Patsy Leader.

Leader says she’s also learned when EMS arrived on the scene for 911 calls, they were given a patient’s home address before their residency at Barnwell instead of the facility address. She says she considers this another attempt to remove responsibility for the residents from The Grand at Barnwell.

“Think about it this way if you give their home address, they gave up that home to live there and to have the rest of their lives spent there, so I feel that it’s illegal and should be investigated,” she says.

Leader goes on to once again call on New York State to investigate The Grand at Barnwell.

“Lying never gets anybody anywhere in life and it sounds like that’s what they were doing, is a cover-up. I feel that this is the time that we better get down there and investigate a little bit harder,” she says.

“I’m not believing that Barnwell is owning this that these are their residents. These are the folks that they should be mourning and they should be grieving over these folks dying as part of their community,” Mabb also says. “By not owning it, I think that they are doing themselves a disservice and disservice to the community.”

When NEWS10 reached out to The Grand Healthcare System, Vice President Bruce Gendron responded the facility only reported 88 positive cases on its NORA to the state because that’s how many people were still sick at that time.

“We do not dispute the county’s numbers, but you’ll never see a county’s numbers go down because it’s cumulative. We reduce our number if somebody is not actively COVID positive in our building,” explains Gendron. “When we look at our numbers, for example if 100 people tested positive and then people have recovered and our medical staff say they’re recovered, they’re removed from the list.”

“County numbers don’t go down, but in real life COVID numbers go down because people recover or are hospitalized or, unfortunately, pass away,” he again repeats.

When then asked about hospitalizations and why COVID patients in poorer health were sent away from Barnwell, Gendron claims such moves are only made on doctor recommendations.

“We would never discharge someone to lower the death count. I explained to Jack [Mabb] we cannot discharge someone from a skilled nursing facility to a hospital without a physician order. The physicians in our buildings are very professional medical staff and no administrator or nurse is going to twist that doctor’s arm to discharge someone inappropriately,” he says.

We also asked if The Grand Healthcare System will accept responsibility for the 12 additional residents who died in area hospitals and were not mentioned in the NORA report.

“If you want to say x-amount of people died in the facility and x-amount of people passed away in the hospital 48 hours after discharge, we will take ownership for that. To say that people were moved for some nefarious reason, I’m sorry that’s not true, and Jack knows I disagree with him on that,” Gendron says.

“No one has been moved, and I say that emphatically, no one has been moved from our skilled nursing facility to a hospital without medical justification based on our medical staff who has made that decision, not for any other reason,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, Mabb and Leader say their hearts go out to Barnwell staff and the families of those who have passed.

“A lot of the people who work at Barnwell live in the Kinderhook community and Valatie area. A lot of the folks that have family members at Barnwell are regular Columbia County residents. We should be able to mourn the deaths together and before you can mourn a death, you have to acknowledge it,” Mabb says.

“I wouldn’t want this to continue and hurt anybody else like it has been hurting these poor families, I feel for them. I feel bad for the staff that have to go in every day and see this and know they can’t do anything about it,” Leader says.

