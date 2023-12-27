TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The HBO series “The Gilded Age” has been renewed for a third season. The season 2 finale aired on December 17 and HBO announced it was renewed for season 3 on December 21.

“The Gilded Age” is a series set in 1882, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon. The show follows the social war between the old ways and new systems in 1880s New York City.

“There is much more story to tell with ‘The Gilded Age.’ We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes’ incredible storytelling,” said Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television. “The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season… you won’t want to miss what’s next.”

“The Gilded Age” filmed in Troy for the first season in May 2021. The series filmed in Albany, Troy, and Cohoes in the summer of 2022 for the second season. Both times locals had the opportunity to appear on the show as background actors.

Will “The Gilded Age” be returning to the Capital Region to film season 3? HBO officials told NEWS10 they have no comment at this time about where the show will be filming.