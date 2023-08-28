ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The HBO series “The Gilded Age” has released its season 2 teaser trailer and set its premiere date. The series was filmed in Albany, Troy, and Cohoes in the summer of 2022.

The second season will be premiering on October 29 on the streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max). You can watch the season 2 teaser trailer on YouTube.

“The Gilded Age” is a series set in 1882, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon. The show follows the social war between the old ways and new systems in 1880s New York City.

“The Gilded Age” announced in May 2022 that it would be returning to the Capital Region to film the second season. The series came to Troy in May 2021 to film the first season.

The series hired local extras for the filming, which took place in August 2022. Officials said this show, along with other projects filmed in the Capital Region, gave an economic boost to local businesses.