A still from the trailer for “The Gilded Age” from HBO

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Not only is “The Gilded Age’ filming in Troy this summer, but it’s also filming in Albany and Cohoes. The series is currently looking to cast Albany and Rensselaer County locals as paid background actors.

“The Gilded Age” is a series set in 1882, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon. The series came to Troy in May 2021 to film the first season. “The Gilded Age” announced in May that it would be returning to Troy to film the second season.

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for locals to play 1880s pedestrians, as well as 1880s African American church-goers and pedestrians. The casting company said all background actors must attend a costume fitting and mandatory COVID-19 testing before filming.

The filming dates for the pedestrians are between August 1 and August 26. The filming dates for the African American church-goers and pedestrians are specifically August 1 through 6, and August 19, 23, and 24. Costume fittings begin June 27.

According to Grant Wilfley Casting, background actors will be paid $60 for COVID testing, $30 per two hours for fittings, and $165 per 10 hours for filming.

To apply to be a background actor, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “ACT Local.” You should include in the email:

Name

Phone number

If you’re a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not

Height and weight

Clothing and shoe size

Current photos

Minors must be submitted by a parent or guardian and should include age and date of birth

Women will be fit in corsets and should have shoulder-length hair or longer. No shaved heads and only natural hair color will be allowed, according to the casting company.

This production requires all actors to be up-to-date with their COVID vaccination, including booster shots if recommended. Actors may also request an accommodation to this policy due to medical or religious reasons.