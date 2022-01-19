The Copper Crow in Albany closed for several weeks because of flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Copper Crow, bar and restaurant in Albany’s North end warehouse district will be closed for several weeks. The restaurant will be closed because of flooding caused by frozen pipes in the warehouse space above the restaurant.

On Sunday, January 16, at around 2 p.m., a burst pipe in the warehouse space above the Copper Crow sent water into the restaurant’s storage space, bathrooms, and a portion of the dining room. Around 12 hours later a second burst pipe sent over 65,000 gallons of water cascading through the entire bar and restaurant for over 31 hours until it was discovered Tuesday, January 18. Water damage reportedly was extensive.

“My heart sank,” states co-owner Jason Pierce. “I couldn’t even cry. I was in shock. To open the door and see water just pouring down everywhere after we had worked so hard to get this place open in the middle of a pandemic. It was gut-wrenching.”

The Copper Crow, an approachable, upscale bar & restaurant in Albany’s North end warehouse district will be closed for at least several weeks as a result of catastrophic flooding caused by frozen pipes in the warehouse space above the restaurant. A reopening date has not yet been set.

The Copper Crow had just recently opened for indoor dining after having initially provided only takeout and delivery. No definitive date has been set for reopening it is expected that cleanup and reconstruction will take at least three or four weeks.

“We will survive,” states co-owner Kayleigh Pierce, “But this is a major setback. It hurts – both emotionally and financially.”

The Copper Crow expects to announce a reopening date as soon as possible. There is a GoFundMe page for anyone to donate to help the owners with the costs of recovery and rebuilding.