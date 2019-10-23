‘The Captain’ dies from brain tumor

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ‘Captain’ John Hoague-Rivette, 11, lost his courageous battle with brain cancer Wednesday morning.

Surrounded by his family in Whitehall, Hoague-Rivette passed away in his home.

When his battle with cancer began last spring, he attracted support from local officers and athletes.

Being that his father and grandfather served in law enforcement, he had a strong appreciation for public safety and upon diagnosis he set a goal to collect as much memorabilia as possible.

He was named an honorary captain by the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

He was also visited at the hospital by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The family told NEWS10 they will share information on services once they figure it all out.

They plan to set up a memorial scholarship for his classmates at Whitehall High School to honor John’s commitment to community and sportsmanship.