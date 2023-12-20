ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lottery games such as the Mega Millions and Powerball made headlines for their big jackpots throughout the year. In the Capital Region, several winning lottery tickets were sold in 2023, with some residents claiming their winnings.
Claimed winning tickets
Schenectady man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
Antonio Riccio of Schenectady claimed the top $1 million prize on the Strike It Rich scratch-off game. Riccio bought the ticket at Stewart’s Shops located at 4240 Consaul Road in Schenectady. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $546,840 after required withholdings.
Clifton Park resident wins $1M on Powerball ticket
Patricia Van Buren of Clifton Park claimed the $1 million second prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 5 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco located at 325 Route 146 in Halfmoon. Van Buren chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.
Schenectady man wins $1M on Powerball ticket
Peter Cornell of Schenectady claimed the $1 million second-place prize for matching the first five numbers in the July 19 Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms at 1159 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. Cornell chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $651,121 after required withholdings.
Troy resident wins $1K a week for life on scratch-off
Justine Lanzillo of Troy claimed the top prize from the Win $1,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game. The winning ticket was bought at Hannaford at 9 126th Street in Troy. Lanzillo chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $456,614 after required withholdings.
Schoharie County resident wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket
Michael Donovan of Middleburgh claimed the $1 million second-place prize for matching the first five numbers in the September 12 Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Stewart’s Shops at 33 Frontage Road in Glenmont. Donovan chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.
Schenectady man wins $10M on CASH4LIFE ticket
Schenectady man has claimed $10 million on a single CASH4LIFE ticket. Robert Goldup won both the first and second prizes on the ticket. The ticket was purchased at Speedway at 1911 Curry Road in Rotterdam. Goldup chose to receive all of the prizes as a one-time lump sum, totaling of $6,479,964 after required withholdings.
Winning lotto tickets
January
- $1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Troy Stewart’s Shops
- Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewart’s
- Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Mechanicville Stewart’s
- TAKE 5 winning ticket sold at truck stop in Albany
February
March
- TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold at Albany Stewart’s
- $50K Powerball ticket sold at Schenectady Stewart’s
- Million-dollar scratch-off sold in Ballston Spa
April
June
- $38K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Fort Edward
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Rensselaer Walmart
July
- $1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Halfmoon
- Winning Powerball tickets sold in the Capital Region
- Winning lottery tickets sold in Loudonville, Wynantskill
August
- TAKE 5 top prize ticket sold at Schenectady Stewart’s
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Delmar
- Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Saugerties Stewart’s
September
- $1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Glenmont Stewart’s
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Albany Stewart’s
- Customer wins $7M on Schenectady Speedway lotto ticket
- TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket sold in Columbia County
- Three $50K winning lottery tickets sold in Capital Region
October
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Albany Stewart’s
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Latham
- Notable Powerball wins across the Capital Region
- Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Lake George
November
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Ballston Spa
- $35K TAKE 5 ticket sold in Watervliet Stewart’s
- $19K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Rensselaer
- $17K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Schenectady
December
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Schenectady
- $50K Powerball ticket sold at Schenectady Stewart’s
- $19K TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Troy
If you are struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, you can get help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Resources are also available on the New York State Problem Gambling Resource Centers website.