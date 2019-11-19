The 8 best ways to give back this Thanksgiving

(NEWS10) - November 19 is National Play Monopoly Day and if you've ever cracked open a new Monopoly game you may have seen its origin story tucked between the Community Chest and Chance cards, but according to a New York Times article the original story may be a little askew. According to the report the game was actually invented by a progressive woman named Elizabeth Magie not Charles Darrow.

Magie filed a legal claim for her Landlord's Game in 1903, more than thirty years before Parker Brothers began making the game. According to the article, she actually invented the game as a type of protest of industry giants at the time like Rockefeller and Carnegie. The original game contained two different ways to play the game, one that rewarded all players if wealth was created and one that pitted players against each other to build monopolies. It appears Darrow took the latter to Parker Brothers and struck a deal. Magie would speak out against Darrow to The Washington Post and The Evening Star in the 30s.