Thanksgiving season kicks off at the Regional Food Bank’s loading docks

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second year in a row, Trustco Bank is working with area food banks to make sure the Capital Region will be well-fed on Thanksgiving! 1,000 turkeys will be distributed to three area food banks on Friday.

“We feel that it should be a basic right that everybody has a thanksgiving meal,” says JR George, Senior Vice President of Trustco Bank. Working as a team, people from several organizations helped load the boxes of turkeys on the trucks.

The turkeys will be donated to the Schenectady Inner City Ministry Food Pantry, Concerned for the Hungry, and the Unity House Street Ministry Food Pantry.

“These are the first turkeys that are going out and this allows our food pantries to prepare these turkey dinners for our neighbors in need,” said Molly Nicol, CEO of Regional Food Bank of Eastern New York.

Due to ongoing supply chain issues, the food bank wanted to get an early start to prepare for the holiday season. “Because of the supply chain and COVID, you have the perfect storm of an increased need and a decreased supply, but these things allow us to get out early,” said Nicol.

The turkey dinners will be prepared at the shelters/pantries before being sent off to local families. “Watching someone’s eyes light up, it’s amazing. it’s an unbelievable feeling. And that is why we do it, we want to make sure everyone has the light in their eye for the holiday, from the givers to the receiver’s it’s just hands down an amazing feeling,” said Thomas Schofield Manager of Food justice Initiatives at Schenectady Inner City Ministry (SICM).