Thanksgiving Day Dog Trot to benefit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You can bring your four-legged friend on a walk Thanksgiving morning, and it’s for a good cause. The Thanksgiving Day Dog Trot will return for its 6th year to benefit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

The Dog Trot will take place on November 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course. Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce and his dog, Diego, will be in attendance.

“The pandemic has affected not only the residents of our County but also many animals and pets. I am glad that we can continue the Dog Trot this year and help our four-legged friends who can’t ask for help,” said Joyce. “This has become an annual tradition where people can gather safely with their canines while getting some fresh air and helping out a shelter in need.”

Participants are asked to bring dry or canned dog or cat food to help feed shelter pets and support the Pet Food Pantry. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is in need of large or extra-large Nylabones or Benebones for dogs and Greenies Pill Pockets to help give the dogs medicine. Cash or check donations will also be accepted.

Participants are asked to social distance while on the trails.