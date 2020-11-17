Thanksgiving approaches as NY faces new gathering limit, local sheriffs respond

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Folks are on the fence about whether or not to gather this Thanksgiving. Law enforcement is on that fence too, now that they’re faced with a state mandate to limit groups to less than 10.

“It makes it gray, compared to — and law-enforcement doesn’t really like gray, right? We like it to be somewhat black-and-white, with the ability to utilize police discretion,” says Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery Smith.

Governor Cuomo issued new COVID restrictions ahead of the holidays. Businesses like gyms and restaurants have to close early by 10 p.m. and gatherings, even inside your own home, have a capacity limit of 10. Cuomo said he’s depending on local law enforcement to make sure communities comply, but Sheriff Smith says he doesn’t see how that’s possible.

“We don’t know if it would hold up constitutionally, and there’s really no penalty assigned to this executive order, so that’s one of the main reasons why we will not be involved in that,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Smith says his deputies will respond to complaints just like they would for noise and traffic violations, but he won’t assign officers to patrol the streets looking for gathering size violations Thanksgiving night. Rensselaer, Madison, and Onondaga Counties all responded to the executive order similarly.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said he wouldn’t enforce the mandate at all, saying in a statement, “I can’t see how devoting our resources to counting cars in our citizens driveways or investigating how much turkey and dressing they purchased is for the public good. … It is the agency’s position that who and how many people a citizen decides to host for Thanksgiving dinner is outside the realm of governmental oversight.”

“The language that the sheriff used in his statements, in my opinion, is extremely harmful. It minimizes the work that the public health department and our administration and the Board of Supervisors have been trying to do,” responds Saratoga County Supervisor Tara Gaston.

Gaston says even if you won’t get in trouble, everyone should remember how much COVID cases spiked after other holidays this year.

“We are seeing the impact of Halloween right now in Saratoga County. We have seen an increase in our cases from two, three, or five a day over the past few weeks to over 20 a day,” she says.

Both she and Sheriff Smith urge you to think carefully before planning out your holiday meals.

“We want people to enjoy their family time and enjoy their get togethers, but you also have to be cautious not to be part of the problem.” Sheriff Smith says.

“We are used to gathering, we are used to sharing — especially in times of hardship, especially when we’re most scared. It is a hardship now, but it’s a hardship that’s very important for us to stick through this guidance so that we can make it to the other side,” says Gaston.

All local law enforcement continues encouraging community members to take personal responsibility by practicing smart health practices to ensure your safety and the safety of your loved ones, such as hand washing, social distancing where possible, wearing masks, and limiting contact with others.